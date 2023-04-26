 2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe : The Tribune India

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

Were held after hitting ASI at naka, running away in Doraha

The suspects in police custody in Khanna. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 25

Two drug peddlers, who were arrested by the Khanna police in a swift action late on Sunday evening, have a criminal background and were wanted in at least eight criminal cases pending against them, preliminary investigations have revealed.

The arrested criminals, identified as Mani and Sikander, both residents of Meat Market in Khanna, had left an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) seriously injured after hitting him at a naka in Doraha near Ludhiana.

While the injured ASI, Sukhdev Singh, was rushed to a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment, both fleeing drug peddlers were held with 70-gm heroin after a brief chase, officials have said.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amneet Kondal, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that both arrested peddlers had a criminal background with at least eight criminal cases against them traced during the preliminary investigation so far.

She disclosed that five criminal cases were pending against Mani while three cases of liquor smuggling under the Excise Act were registered against Sikander in the past.

“We are conducting their sustained interrogation and further investigation of the case to decode more information about their criminal background and their accomplices, if any, involved in criminal acts,” Amneet said.

ASI Sukhdev Singh from the Khanna police special branch had sustained injuries after the two drug peddlers tried to flee a naka while being intercepted, based on a secret input.

Divulging the sequence of events, the SSP said a police party of Doraha and Khanna special branch had set-up a naka near cemetery in Doraha, when two drug peddlers, who were already on police radar, were coming on a motorcycle at a high speed.

“After being signalled to stop, they hit ASI Sukhdev while trying to avoid being nabbed and in the process the policeman got injured and sustained severe injuries, on his shoulder, forehead and eye as he fell on the road,” Amneet said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to another hospital in Khanna, where he was admitted for treatment.

“I’m in touch with doctors treating him and have asked them to give best treatment to our cop and also let us know on a priority basis, if he needs to be shifted elsewhere,” she shared.

The SSP, who visited the injured policeman at the hospital, also spoke to the ASI, his wife and father and assured them of best hospital care and not to worry about any expenses, which would be fully taken care of.

The condition of the injured policeman was stated to be stable and was kept under observation. “I have patted him for his exemplary courage and he is in high spirits,” she revealed, adding that Rs 25,000 in cash had been given as immediate financial help and medical bills would also be reimbursed as per procedure.

Meanwhile, both suspects had been arrested and 70 gm of heroin was recovered.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85, NDPS Act, 307, 353, 186 and 332 of the IPC has been registered against them at the Doraha police station.

DGP pats cop, offers help

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who was apprised by the Khanna SSP about the incident, has patted the injured policeman and has offered him full help and support. “We are proud of our brave force and all those involved in the incident would be dealt with sternly,” he said, while reiterating the resolve to free the border state of drugs. The DGP has also lauded the swift action of the Khanna police in nabbing the fleeing drug smugglers within no time.

