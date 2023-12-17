2 nabbed with Rs 13.7 lakh fake currency notes

Doraha, December 16
The police arrested two persons with fake Indian currency notes during a naka installed near Doraha today.
According to DSP Payal Nikhil Garg, the two suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Patiala and Maninder Pal Singh of Amritsar. The two were coming in their black Verna car (number PB 02 DW 3808) from Khanna side when they were stopped at Doraha on the basis of suspicion. On search, fake currency notes worth Rs 9,50,000 were recovered from the car. The suspects, along with the currency, were immediately taken into the custody by the police. Raid was simultaneously conducted at the Patiala house of one of the suspects, Gurdeep Singh, and fake currency of Rs 4,20,000 was recovered from his house. The DSP added that Gurdeep Singh was already facing four cases of fake currency at various police stations. A case has been registered.
