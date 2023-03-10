2 nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The anti-narcotics cell yesterday arrested two smugglers and seized 150 gm of heroin from their possession.

They have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Guru Nanak Colony, and Harjit Singh, alias Honey, of Ishar Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

In a statement issued, Deputy Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Brar said acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a naka at Gill village where a Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB10GJ8390), same was intercepted for checking. During the search, 150 gm of heroin was seized and the duo were arrested.

During preliminary questioning, they admitted that they were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients in the city.

Harjit has a criminal past as four cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him at various police stations in Ludhiana in the past. Further probe was launched in the case.