2 nabbed with 21-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

The Focal Point police today arrested two persons and seized 21-gm heroin from their possession in separate cases.

The suspects have been identified as Prem Nath of Gobindgarh and Ajay Kumar of Mandeep Colony.

The SHO, Focal Point police station, said in the first case, a police party during routine patrolling stopped a pedestrian at Yard Chowk, Dhandari, and during search, 11 gm of heroin was recovered from Prem Nath.

In another case, a police party during patrolling stopped Ajay Kumar near Veer Palace in Focal Point and during search 10 gm of heroin was found from his possession. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.