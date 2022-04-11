2 nabbed with 250 tobacco sachets from outside Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

The city police on Saturday nabbed two persons from outside Ludhiana Central Jail and recovered 250 sachets of tobacco. A case has been registered against them.

The accused were about to throw tobacco packets inside the jail. The accused have been identified as Tajinder Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar and Gurjit Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar.

Investigating officer ASI Hardyal Singh said secret information was received that some persons were roaming near the wall of Central Jail and they plan to throw packets of tobacco inside the jail.

Accordingly the police party reached there and caught the Tajinder Singh and Gurjit Singh. When the polythene bag they were carrying was checked, five packets containing 250 sachets of chewable tobacco were recovered.

The ASI said police remand of the accused would be sought from court to know about the jail inmates on whose directions the accused had come to throw tobacco inside the jail.