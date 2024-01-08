2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

The Ludhiana police claimed to have arrested two big smugglers and seized 34,180 intoxicating tablets and Rs 2.40 lakh drug money from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Pawan Kumar (37), a resident of Bajra mohalla, and Sahil Singh (19), a resident of Maqbulpura, Amritsar.

ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Central Sukhnaz Singh and SHO of the Police Division 3 SI Amritpal Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Sunday.

Sran said a tip-off was received that the suspects were involved in smuggling of intoxicating tablets and they were on the way to deliver drugs to their clients in the city. Following which, a police team was formed and a trap was laid which led to the arrest of both suspects, along with the tablets and drug money.

On being questioned about bills or any documents pertaining to the banned tablets, the suspects failed to produce the same. Hence, they were arrested, the ADCP said.

She said Pawan had a notorious past as he was arrested thrice in drug cases in the past. In 2016, he was arrested with 900 intoxicating tablets by the Police Division 3, in 2019, he was arrested with 26,000 intoxicating tablets and Rs 1.25 lakh drug money by the Sadar Jagraon police and in 2021, he was again arrested with 2,400 tablets by the Sudhar police station in Ludhiana rural. So far, no criminal record of Sahil was found.

“We will bust the entire drug supply line as we have clues about suppliers or manufacturers from whom the duo had brought the consignment. Soon, the police will catch them and more recovery could also be made,” Sran said.

