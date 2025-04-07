DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 2 nabbed with 400-gm heroin

2 nabbed with 400-gm heroin

The Sadar Jagraon police on Friday arrested two persons and seized 400 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects were identified as Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Kaka Kandiala, Tarn Taran, and Sagar Singh alias Kaka, of Patti, Tarn...
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:50 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Sadar Jagraon police on Friday arrested two persons and seized 400 gm of heroin from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Kaka Kandiala, Tarn Taran, and Sagar Singh alias Kaka, of Patti, Tarn Taran. As per the police, during patrolling on the Moga-Jagraon national highway, on suspicion when the police team signalled the suspects to stop their motorcycle, they tried to run and fell down. After which, the police caught them and seized 400 gm of heroin kept in a polythene bag from them.

The police said both of them were rounded up and taken to police station where a case was registered against them. During preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed that they were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients on a motorcycle. The vehicle was also seized by the police.

Now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought so that in further investigation entire drug supply line can be busted and big suppliers be identified.

