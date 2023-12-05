2 nabbed with 8 kg of ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

The police arrested two persons near the Amarpura area of the city and seized 8 kg of ‘ganja’ allegedly from their possession.

They have been identified as Girjanand Rai of Haibowal Khurd and Bhanu Parkash of Dairy Complex, Haibowal. A case the NDPS Act has been registered at te Division Number 2 police station.