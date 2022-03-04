2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana today arrested two persons and recovered 975 gram of heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Aman Mahajan of Kailash Nagar and Dharmvir of Chawni Mohalla. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

Ludhiana STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said a tip-off was received that the accused, who were notorious smugglers, were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to their clients.

Later, the Special Task Force team had laid a naka near Green Land School, which led to the arrest of the accused. During frisking of the accused, heroin was recovered from them.

During preliminary questioning of the accused, Aman revealed that he was working at a sanitary shop and he was also facing one case of heroin smuggling in which he recently came out on bail.

Dharmvir said he was working as a sanitation worker and was facing a case of liquor smuggling. Both accused were into the notorious trade for over two years.