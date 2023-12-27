2 nabbed with drug powder, Rs 12.30 lakh

Ludhiana, December 26
The Khanna police yesterday arrested two persons and seized 10 gm of drug powder and Rs 12.30 lakh drug money from them.
The suspects have been identified as Akashdeep Singh of Basarke Gilla, Amritsar, and Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa, of Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran.
SHO, Samrala, Rao Varinder Singh, said the police had laid a naka at Naulri village where vehicles were being checked. During the excercise, a Maruti Brezza SUV was stopped on suspicion for checking and when it was searched, 10 gm of drug powder and Rs 12.30 lakh drug money were seized. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.
During questioning, the duo revealed that the seized drug powder was just a sample. The money was given by Gurpreet Singh of Patiala, to whom they had sold drug powder. Accordingly, Gurpreet was also booked in the case. Further, a probe was launched to bust the entire supply line, the SHO said.
