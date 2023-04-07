2 nabbed with habit-forming tablets

Our Correspondent

Raikot, April 6

The Ludhiana (rural) police arrested two persons from separate places and seized drugs and intoxicants from them. A total of 400 habit-forming tablets and 7-gm intoxicating powder, besides two motorcycles used in the crime, were seized from the suspects.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said Surinder Singh Nikka of Ferozepur Kuthala and Balwinder Singh Golu of Maherna Kalan village in Malerkotla district were arrested by separate patrolling parties of the district police.

Cops overpowered Surinder who was coming from the side of Pamaal village and had tried to return on seeing the police naka at Khadur Chowk under the Dakha subdivision of the district.

The police arrested the suspect after an envelope with him was found to contain 300 habit-forming tablets.

Seven gram of narcotic powder and 100-habit forming tablets were also seized from Balwinder of Maherna Kalan.