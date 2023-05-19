2 nabbed with opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have arrested two persons and seized 4 kg of opium from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Mann, a resident of Gurey village, near Mullanpur, and Harjinder Singh, alias Jindri, a resident of Gujjarwal, Jodhan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal in a statement issued said anti-narcotics cell in-charge Inspector Amritpal Singh had received a tip-off that the suspects were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of opium to their clients. To nab them, the police laid a naka at some strategic place in Model Town.

During the checking of a bag of the suspects, 4 kg opium was recovered.

The DCP said now, police remand of the suspects would be sought.