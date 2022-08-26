2 nabbed with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Khanna police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized four quintals of poppy husk from them. The suspects have been identified as Bhagwan Singh and Pawan Kumar, both residents of Machhiwara Sahib. SSP (Khanna) Ravi Kumar said the Machhiwara police, acting on a tip-off, had laid a naka on the Samrala road. A truck (bearing registration number PB 32J 8844) was stopped for checking. The SSP said on searching the truck, four bags containing 4 quintals of poppy husk were seized. The suspects were on their way to deliver the consignment of narcotics to their clients. Their police remand would be sought from court for further interrogation to nab the main supplier of poppy husk, the SSP added. TNS

ASI hit by stray bull, dies

Ludhiana: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarlochan Singh died after his motorcycle was hit by a stray bull opposite the Sub-Registrar office on Hambran Road on Thursday. The police man was on his way to the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station when the incident occurred around 2.50 am. The police official was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries within hours of admission. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated by the police.