2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Ludhiana, November 18

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted a gang duping people by exchanging ATM cards on the pretext of helping them at ATM kiosks.

The police nabbed two suspects, Vajinder and Sikandar, both residents of Hisar, Haryana. The police also recovered Rs 39,000 in cash, 72 ATM cards of various banks and a swipe machine from the duo.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Investigation, Pragya Jain, said a tip-off was received that the two suspects who were operating a gang had duped several elderly persons and women by exchanging their ATM cards on the pretext of helping them at ATM kiosks. On the pretext of helping these people, the suspects used to keep orginal ATM cards of the victims with them and they would hand over similar bank ATM cards to the victims. While pretending to help them in withdrawing money, they would see their ATM PIN. Later, the suspects would withdraw money from their accounts through their debit cards from ATM or by swiping the cards in the swipe machine of HDFC Bank carried by them. The victims would know about the fraud only when they get SMS regarding the withdrawal from bank.

The SP said the suspects were roaming in the city in their Hyundai Venue car (HR 80 D 3501) and accordingly, the police laid a trap and after intercepting their car, arrested them.

The duo confessed that they had been defrauding people for the past over three months and till date, they had duped many of around Rs 6.5 lakh.

The SP added that an HDFC Bank account was found connected with the swipe machine and Rs 80,000 lying in the account was also freezed by the bank on the directions of the police. The police have also asked HDFC Bank officials to explain why the swipe machine was issued to such conmen and for what purpose.

Avoid taking help from strangers, public urged

The Khanna police have appealed to the public that they should not take help from any unknown person for withdrawing money from an ATM as fraudsters withdraw money from their accounts by changing their debit cards on the pretext of providing help.