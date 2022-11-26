2 of mobile snatchers' gang held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

The Police Division 3 today busted a gang of snatchers and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered 11 mobile phones, a motorcycle and a sharp weapon from the suspects.

They have been identified as Yuvraj Sahota, alias Laddu, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla and Sonu, a resident of Bhukhri Kalan, Jamalpur.

Over 24 snatchings in one year During their questioning, 11 mobile phones, which they had snatched mainly from factory workers in the recent past, were recovered from them, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said, adding that the suspects had been running a gang of snatchers for the past over one year and they had committed over 24 incidents of mobile snatchings in the past.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran and Police Division 3 SHO sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh issued a statement in this regard. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the suspects on Friday.

Brar said acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap and after intercepting them on the Shingar Cinema road, they were arrested.

During their interrogation, 11 mobile phones, which they had snatched mainly from factory workers in the recent past, were recovered from them, the DCP said, adding that the suspects had been running a gang of snatchers for the past over one year and they had committed over 24 incidents of mobile snatchings in the past.

The ADCP said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that in their further interrogation more members of the gang could be nabbed and more recovery of looted mobile phones could be made.

The police suspected that the suspects had also sold some looted cell phones to some mobile phone shopkeepers and a probe was on to identify those traders. After their identification, mobiles would be recovered from them and same would be handed over to their owners.