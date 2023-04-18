2 of snatchers' gang held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

Days after a woman’s bag was snatched, the police arrested two alleged members of a gang responsible for looting and snatching incidents. The police claimed to have recovered two motorcycles and two mobile phones from the suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Chimney Road, New Shimlapuri, and Gurpreet Singh of Barota Road, Ludhiana.

On April 13, a woman was walking from Matharu Chowk to Quality Chowk in Ludhiana when a motorcyclist snatched her bag. A case in this regard was registered under Section 379 of the IPC at the Shimlapuri police station on April 15.

According to SHO Inspector Parmod Kumar and Sub-Inspector Rajinder Kumar, CCTVs were checked and footage was obtained. The police subsequently traced and arrested Sanjeev Kumar. A motorcycle used in the crime and a snatched mobile phone were recovered from him.

During his interrogation, Sanjeev told about his accomplice Gurpreet Singh, who was arrested today. The police recovered another motorcycle, which was stolen from outside a dhaba at Gill Chowk, and a mobile phone that was snatched from Gurpreet Singh near the Cycle Market area of Ludhiana, according to the police.