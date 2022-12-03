2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

The Kanganwal police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers and arrested two of its members. The police recovered two motorcycles, four mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from the miscreants.

The suspects have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, a native of UP and at present residing in Sundar Nagar, and Inderjit Singh, a resident of Badewal.

ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir addressed a press conference regarding the matter today.

The ADCP said on November 29, Sarabjit Singh of Kanganwal had lodged a police complaint at the Kanganwal police post in which he alleged that when he was returning to house from his workplace, three youths cornered him. After pointing a sharp weapon at him, they took away his motorcycle.

They fled towards Jaspal Bangar after taking the motorcycle from the complainant.

Suhail said when the police started a probe into the case and scanned several CCTV cameras, two of the suspects were identified and later apprehended by the police.

The motorcycle of the victim was also recovered from the duo. The vehicle which was used by the suspects to commit the crime was stolen by them a few days ago from Dehlon. It was also seized.

The four mobile phones which were recovered from them were also snatched by them from city residents recently and owners of the phones would be identified and these would be handed over to them.

During preliminary questioning, the miscreants confessed that they were drug addicts and they had been mainly looting mobile phones and other valuables from the people. They used to sell looted mobiles to migrant labourers to get money for buying drugs.

The police said further probe was on to identify the third member of the gang.