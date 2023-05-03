2 peddlers get 20-yr RI each, 1 jailed for 12 yrs

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 2

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Gurlal Singh, a resident of Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, and Prabh Singh, alias Harry, a resident of Hawelian village in Tarn Taran, in a narcotics smuggling case. They were ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years each. A fine of Rs 2 lakh each was also imposed on the convicts.

Recovery of heroin near Indo-Pak border

Another accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Rai Saba Di Patti in Tarn Taran, has been ordered to undergo jail for 12 years. He was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

A total of 3.5 kg of heroin was seized from the accused in 2017. According to the prosecution, on September 15, 2017, a police party headed by ASI Jaspal Singh of Ludhiana STF had received a tip-off about the activities of the accused.

When the police reached at the disclosed place, the vehicle of the accused was not found there. The police party was informed that they had moved towards Ferozepur in the vehicle.

They were chased and ultimately apprehended at the T-point of Madhoke where a naka had been laid by a team of STF DSP Kuldeep Singh. On frisking the car, 500 gram of heroin was recovered by the officials.

Later, accused Gurlal Singh, Prabh Singh and Gurpreet disclosed that they had kept more heroin in the fields of Gurmej Singh, alias Geja, across the barbed wire near the Indo-Pak border and BSF Post, DT Mal No 195. Officials of BSF joined in the investigation and reached post 195 from where 2 kg of heroin was seized.

Later, on September 18, 2017, 1 kg of heroin was again recovered from the same place by the police.