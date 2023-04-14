2 peddlers held; heroin, drug money seized

Ludhiana, April 13
The city police today claimed to have busted a gang of smugglers and arrested two of its members. They have been identified as Uday Chaudhry of New Subash Nagar and Rahul Kumar of Gurmel Park. A case has been registered.
ACP (East) Gurdev Singh said yesterday, the Tibba SHO had received a tip-off that the accused were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients. After verifying information from sources, the police laid a trap at Maharana Partap Nagar.
The ACP said later they were arrested by the police. The police seized 87 gm of heroin, three mobile phones and Rs 10,000 drug money from them. Now, the police remand of the accused would be taken from court.
