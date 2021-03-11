2 peddlers held with 1-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 7

The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1 kg of opium from them.

The SHO, Doraha, Lakhvir Singh, said, the police caught two culprits with 1 kg of opium. They had been identified as Satnam Singh of Moga and Daljit Singh of Amritsar, he added

Earlier, a police party stopped a truck (bearing registration number WB 23 D-9225) at naka near PWD Rest House. During search, 1 kg of opium was recovered from the truck. The police arrested the two accused and impounded their truck.