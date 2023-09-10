2 peddlers held with heroin, illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The CIA wing of the city police today arrested a man and seized 150 gm of heroin from his possession. The police also seized an illegal weapon and some gold ornaments, which he purchased with proceeds of the drug money.

The suspect has been identified as Jagroop, alias Roop, a native of Moga, at present staying in Jamalpur.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP (Crime) Gurpreet Singh and CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said a tip-off was received about the man who was into heroin smuggling. After identifying his whereabouts, the CIA team conducted a raid and nabbed him.

The police seized a car, 150 gm of heroin, an electronic weighing machine, 45 small polythenes, an illegal countrymade pistol along with five live cartridges. The suspect had bought a gold chain, gold ring and a gold earring with the drug money and same were also seized by the police.

A case under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act was registered and further investigation was on to bust the entire drug supply line. Even a weapon supplier from whom the peddler bought illegal weapon would also be identified so that the arms supply chain could also be busted, the officials said.

The suspect also has a criminal past as a case of drug smuggling was registered against him in 2022 by the Dharamkot police in which he came out on bail and again started the illegal trade.

In another incident, the city police on Saturday arrested a peddler and seized 170 gm of heroin from him. The suspect has been identified as Gurmit Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Chuharpur village.

The ADCP said the police conducted a raid follwing a tip-off and nabbed the accused. During his frisking, 170 gm of heroin was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

The suspect also has a criminal history as four cases of drug and liquor smuggling were registered against him in the past in which he came out on bail. In one of the cases, he also underwent four-year imprisonment.