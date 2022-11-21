2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

The Samrala police today rescued two persons from the clutches of their kidnapper from Uttar Pradesh. The police also arrested the kidnapper, identified as Maniyash Shah of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Complainant Gurinderjit Kaur of Bagli Kalan village told the police that some UP-based person called her husband, Harjit Singh, on November 11. The person asked him to reach an iron factory near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh where he could get a job as a foreman. When her husband, along with his friend Nirankar Sharma, reached Gorakhpur, the suspect, instead of providing him a job, kidnapped Harjit.

“The kidnapper called me and demanded money to release Harjit. He also threatened me that if he did not get the money, he will kill Harjit. I informed the Samrala police about the incident. They conducted a raid in UP and rescued my husband and his friend Nirankar Sharma from the clutches of the kidnapper,” added the complainant.

Samrala Station House Officer Bhinder Singh Khangura said they sought five-day remand for the accused and he was being quizzed to ascertain his role in past incidents. Shah has a criminal record as three cases, including rape, were registered against him in the past.