2 POs fall in police net

Ludhiana, August 21
The police today arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in theft cases.
The accused have been identified as Kirandeep Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Shani, both residents of Moga.
Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh said the accused were involved in stealing batteries from mobile towers and a case was registered against them in April 2014 at the Sadar Jagraon police station.
Singh added that initially the accused were arrested by the Jagraon police in 2014. After obtaining bail, accused attended some court hearings but later they didn't attend court proceedings. Following this court declared them proclaimed offenders.
Today, acting on the secret information, a raid was conducted at their whereabouts from where they were arrested.
