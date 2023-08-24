2 posing as cops rob youngster of money, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

The Dugri police yesterday claimed to have arrested two persons who by impersonating themselves as police personnel from the anti-narcotics cell kidnapped and robbed a man of cash. They extorted money from the victim by threatening to book him in a drug smuggling case. They also taken a video confession of the complainant that he was involved in drug smuggling.

The suspects have been identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Phase 1, Dugri, and Pawan Kumar of Nirmal Nagar.

The complainant, Kamaljit Singh, of Dugri told the police that he supplies medicines to drug stores in the area. On August 21 around 9.40 pm, he, along with his friend Lovely Kumar, was heading towards Kartar Chowk in Dugri for collecting payments from his clients.

“When we reached Kartar Chowk, two youths on a Honda Activa scooter stopped us and posed themselves as police officials from the anti-narcotics cell. They snatched Rs 12,000 from my pocket and forcibly took me to CRPF colony and asked me to give Rs 40,000 else they may book me in a drug smuggling case. Afterwards, I transferred Rs 15,000 through GPay. Later, they took me near the Civil Hospital where they forcibly took my video confession that I am involved in drug smuggling,” the complainant alleged.

He said after that the suspects dropped him near a gurdwara in Dugri. Later, he lodged a complaint and the police arrested them on Tuesday.

ASI Kulwant Singh said the suspects were arrested and further probe was on to inquire if they committed similar loot incidents in the past.