2 Rajasthan peddlers nabbed with opium

Ludhiana, May 20
The Jagraon City police yesterday arrested two Rajasthan-based peddlers and seized 1.5 kg of opium from them.
They have been identified as Madhav Jaat and Mahipal Jaat of Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
The duo were roaming in the bus stand of Jagraon City. The police conducted a raid and nabbed the duo.
