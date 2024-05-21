2 Rajasthan peddlers nabbed with opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Jagraon City police yesterday arrested two Rajasthan-based peddlers and seized 1.5 kg of opium from them.

They have been identified as Madhav Jaat and Mahipal Jaat of Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The duo were roaming in the bus stand of Jagraon City. The police conducted a raid and nabbed the duo.

