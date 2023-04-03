2 robbers barge into factory, loot Rs 17K

Ludhiana, April 2
Two armed miscreants barged into a animal feed factory at Sidhwan Kalan, Jagraon, held a factory worker captive at gunpoint and fled the spot after looting cash.
The Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against the two masked suspects. One of them was identified as Kuljinder Singh, alias Kinda, of Hans Kalan.
The complainant, Om Parkash, the factory owner, said on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, two armed robbers barged into the factory by scaling the outer wall. They held factory supervisor Parkash captive at gunpoint.
The duo also attacked Parkash with an iron road. They snatched his mobile phone and later, forcibly took keys of the safe from where they took away Rs 17,000, the complainant said.
He said after the robbers left the factory, the supervisor informed him about the loot and he rushed to the spot.
“The CCTV footage showed two masked men. When we shown the footage to residents, one of the suspect was identified. A case was registered against him,” the factory owner said. ASI Kulwant Singh said raids were on at suspected whereabouts of the Kuljinder and he would be nabbed soon.
