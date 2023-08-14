2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

The Ludhiana police claimed to have arrested two notorious snatchers who are facing several cases, including loot, snatching, attempt to murder, in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

The suspects have been identified as Nitin Kumar (30) of Dera Bhagirath, UP, and Sumer (40) of Khanpur Kalan, UP. The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, two gold chains, a gold mangalsutra and 1,000 intoxicating tablets from the suspects.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu addressed a press conference in this regard on Sunday.

Sidhu said CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja had received a tip-off that the suspects, who were involved in over 12 snatching and other crime incidents in various states, were hiding in Ludhiana. When the CIA laid a naka to catch the suspects on the Tibba road, they abandoned their motorcycle and tried to flee after seeing the police party.

The suspects went to the rooftop of a house to escape. Afterwards, they jumped from the rooftop to prevent themselves from being caught and suffered fractures on their arms and legs. Both of them were arrested by the police, Sidhu said.

The CP claimed that the suspects have a criminal past as both of them were facing several cases, mainly of loot. Nitin was facing 19 cases of which 14 were registered in Haryana, three in Punjab and two in Uttar Pradesh. He had come out from the Ambala jail on parole and continued to commit crime.

While Sumer is facing 18 cases of which eight were registered in Karnataka, six in Haryana, three in Punjab and one in Uttar Pradesh. The suspect had come out on bail from Karnal jail in March this year. Sumer is even facing a case of murder registered against him in Shamli, UP.

