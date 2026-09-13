2 shooters of Doni Bal gang gunned down in Ludhiana encounter

Two alleged shooters of foreign-based gangster Doni Bal were killed in an encounter with the Ludhiana police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Sunday.

The duo was allegedly on their way to a blood donation camp in Atam Nagar with the intention of opening fire on people present there. The blood donation camp was organised in memory of Ravi Khwajke, a Congress leader and former sarpanch of Khwajke village in Ludhiana.

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Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Swapan Sharma said that the two suspects, who belonged to Amritsar, reached near the blood donation camp on a motorcycle.

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The Ludhiana police and AGTF team had already laid a trap. On spotting the police team, the accused opened fire. The police retaliated, and both accused were shot dead in the exchange of fire.

Around 25 rounds were fired during the encounter, and bullets hit the police vehicle. The accused were carrying sophisticated, fully loaded automatic 9mm weapons.

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CP Sharma added that the blood donation camp had been organised in memory of Ravi Khwajke, who was shot dead in 2016 at Gill Resort in Ludhiana.

The murder was attributed to the Davinder Bambiha gang, with Bambiha and his associates reportedly opening fire at the resort and killing Khwajke. Bambiha was later gunned down by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Bathinda in 2016.

Police Commissioner Sharma revealed that the two shooters had arrived in Ludhiana the previous night and planned to target the camp on Sunday. They were allegedly given the target by wanted gangster Doni Bal to open fire on people present at the venue, but the police intercepted them before they could carry out the attack. The weapons were also allegedly provided by Doni Bal.

CP Sharma said that following the killing of Davinder Bambiha in a police encounter, the gang is believed to be controlled by Doni Bal, who is operating from abroad. The police are probing the possible links of the two slain shooters with the Doni Bal gang.

Further investigation is underway to determine when the two accused reached Ludhiana, who brought them there, and who else was involved in the conspiracy to target the blood donation camp, CP Sharma said.

About gangster Doni Bal

Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal, of Pati Balel village in Amritsar, is one of the main handlers of the Gopi Ghanshampuria Gang (Mann Ghanshampuria-Doni Bal faction) and is also associated with the Bambiha gang.

He has at least 32 cases registered against him for various offences, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, arms smuggling, robbery and dacoity. He was allegedly involved in the killing of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother and his cousin, Karanbir Singh.

Doni Bal is suspected to be hiding in the United Kingdom, from where he allegedly continues to run extortion rackets through his accomplices.