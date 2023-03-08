2 sisters among three held in theft, drug cases

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 7

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have arrested three persons, including two sisters, involved in a theft and drug smuggling cases registered at the Sadhar and Hathur police stations.

A stolen air conditioner and around 200 habit-forming tablets were also seized from the suspects.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said police officials, led by Jaswinder Singh, had nabbed Kajal and Koyal of Raikot who had allegedly stolen an air conditioner from the switch room of BSNL Exchange at Boparai Kalan village on Monday. Arashpreet Singh, junior telecom officer at the exchange, had told the police that some residents of Boparai Kalan had caught the two sisters who were leaving the spot after stealing the AC from the exchange.

They were booked under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC at Sadhar police station on Monday.

In the second incident, the Hathur police, led by Jagjit Singh, nabbed Sukhdev Singh of Rama village, with habit-forming tablets on Monday. He had been booked under the NDPS Act. The police arrested him when he was going to deliver the tablets to his clients on Monday evening.