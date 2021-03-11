2 smugglers arrested with opium in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: The Samrala police nabbed two drug smugglers and recovered 50 gram of opium from their possession. Apart from opium, the police also recovered a .32-bore pistol along with six cartridges. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the smugglers, identified as Randhir Singh of Amar Nagar, Malout, and Damanjit Singh of Sector 8, Chandigarh. The SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, said secret information was received that the two drug smugglers used to bring opium from big smugglers living in other states and sell it to their clients in Ludhiana. Accordingly a naka was laid near Samrala, where the Swift car in which the smugglers were travelling was stopped for checking. During the frisking of the car’s occupants, the opium was recovered. TNS
Two held with 2.6-kg opium, 10-kg poppy husk
Ludhiana: The Khanna police on Saturday arrested two smugglers and recovered 2.6 kg of opium and 10 kg of poppy husk from them. The arrested smugglers have been identified as Inderjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Harion Kalan, Khanna. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Khanna police station. The SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, in a statement said during a routine checking, a truck (PB10HB1784) was stopped for checking. During the checking of the truck, the narcotics were recovered. The SSP said the smugglers were on the way to deliver consignment of drugs to their clients.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device