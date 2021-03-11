2 smugglers arrested with opium in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Samrala police nabbed two drug smugglers and recovered 50 gram of opium from their possession. Apart from opium, the police also recovered a .32-bore pistol along with six cartridges. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the smugglers, identified as Randhir Singh of Amar Nagar, Malout, and Damanjit Singh of Sector 8, Chandigarh. The SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, said secret information was received that the two drug smugglers used to bring opium from big smugglers living in other states and sell it to their clients in Ludhiana. Accordingly a naka was laid near Samrala, where the Swift car in which the smugglers were travelling was stopped for checking. During the frisking of the car’s occupants, the opium was recovered. TNS

Two held with 2.6-kg opium, 10-kg poppy husk

Ludhiana: The Khanna police on Saturday arrested two smugglers and recovered 2.6 kg of opium and 10 kg of poppy husk from them. The arrested smugglers have been identified as Inderjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Harion Kalan, Khanna. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Khanna police station. The SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, in a statement said during a routine checking, a truck (PB10HB1784) was stopped for checking. During the checking of the truck, the narcotics were recovered. The SSP said the smugglers were on the way to deliver consignment of drugs to their clients.