2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

Ludhiana, February 27
The Special Task Force of the Ludhiana police nabbed two smugglers and recovered 1.29 kg of heroin from them.
The smugglers have been identified as Manpreet Singh (22) and Rahul Kumar (22) of Zira.
In-charge, STF, Inspector Harbans Singh said secret information was received that the two smugglers were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients in Ludhiana. Accordingly the STF staff laid a naka, where an Alto car was stopped and search of the car led to the recovery of heroin.
During preliminary questioning, Rahul said he is already facing a case of drug smuggling in which he spent four months in the Faridkot jail. Manpreet said he is unemployed so he started heroin smuggling with Rahul.
