2 smugglers held with 200-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

The crime wing of the city police yesterday nabbed two smugglers and recovered 200 gm of heroin from their possession.The arrested accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh and Harvinder Singh, both residents of Kapurthala district. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

ADCP Harpal Singh in a statement said secret information was received that Jaspreet and Harvinder were into the smuggling trade. They were on way to deliver heroin to their clients, the ADCP said. A police team laid naka at strategic point where Swift car (bearing registration No. PB09AK5566) was stopped for checking. During search, 200 gm of heroin was recovered from car and its occupants Jaspreet and Harvinder were arrested.

The DCP (Crime), Varinder Singh Brar, said accused Harvinder also had a criminal past as a case of drug smuggling was already registered against him at a police station in Hoshiarpur. Brar said police remand of the accused would be sought to bust the entire supply line of drugs and arrest other smugglers.