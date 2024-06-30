2 snatchers arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The police Division Number 6 have arrested two snatchers and recovered a motorcycle, four mobiles and an iron rod from them. Both the accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Sukhpal Singh were drug addicts and jobless. TNS

Minor raped, 1 arrested

Ludhiana: The Shimlapuri police have arrested a migrant for raping a six-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar. The girl resides with her parents in a vehra behind Arora Palace, Gill Road. According to the mother, she noticed blood stains on the body of the girl in the morning. The accused is also a resident of the same vehra. The police have arrested the accused and further investigation was on. TNS

2 held with 60-gm heroin

Jalandhar: Two residents of Dugri have been arrested with 60-gm heroin on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Birpal Singh, alias Biru, and Gopal Mahajan, alias Gopi. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.