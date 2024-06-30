2 snatchers arrested

Jalandhar: The police Division Number 6 have arrested two snatchers and recovered a motorcycle, four mobiles and an iron rod from them. Both the accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Sukhpal Singh were drug addicts and jobless. TNS
Minor raped, 1 arrested
Ludhiana: The Shimlapuri police have arrested a migrant for raping a six-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar. The girl resides with her parents in a vehra behind Arora Palace, Gill Road. According to the mother, she noticed blood stains on the body of the girl in the morning. The accused is also a resident of the same vehra. The police have arrested the accused and further investigation was on. TNS
2 held with 60-gm heroin
Jalandhar: Two residents of Dugri have been arrested with 60-gm heroin on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Birpal Singh, alias Biru, and Gopal Mahajan, alias Gopi. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.
