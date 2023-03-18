2 snatchers held, 17 mobiles seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The crime branch of the Ludhiana police today arrested two snatchers and recovered 17 mobile phones, sharp weapons and a motorcycle from them.

The suspects have been identified as Love Kumar, alias Bhedi, of Peerubanda and Mohd Wasim, alias Chenia, of New Kundan Puri.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a gang of snatchers and they had committed several crimes in the city. The police party laid a naka at a strategic point in Jassian village where the motorcycle-borne duo were stopped.

Sran said the suspects were on the way to sell the snatched mobile phones to their clients. Even the motorcycle they were riding was recently stolen by them from the city.