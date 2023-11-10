2 snatchers held, 4 mobile phones, weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed two persons and recovered four mobile phones which they recently snatched from city residents. The police also seized two sharp weapons and a motorcycle, which were being used in criminal incidents from the duo.

The suspects have been identified as Sarabjit, alias Sabba, and Pardeep Singh, alias Honey, residents of Mundian Khurd.

Station House Officer (SHO) Focal Point police station Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said on November 7 the suspects had snatched a mobile phone and other valuables from Rahul Kumar. After the police started a probe in the matter, they were identified. Acting on a tip-off, police officials laid a trap and nabbed them on Thursday.

The SHO said now, police remand of the snatchers would be sought from court so that their role in past snatching incidents could be verified and more recovery of looted valuables be made.

He hinted that action would be taken against those shopkeepers who had been buying snatched cell phones from the suspects.