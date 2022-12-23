2 snatchers held after chase

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

PCR personnel chased two snatchers and nabbed them after the latter snatched a purse from a resident outside the railway station here this evening. The suspects have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Mintu (33), of Haibowal Kalan and Parkash Kumar Gupta, alias Deepak (29), of Ayali Kalan.

ADCP (Operations) Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference in this regard said today that the immediate arrest of snatchers showed the alertness of PCR personnel.

Verma said today PCR personnel ASI Vijay Kumar and HC Kuldeep Singh was present outside the gate number 2 of the city railway station where they saw a man running behind two motorcycle-borne snatchers who had snatched a purse from him. It alerted the PCR officials and they started chasing the snatchers on a PCR motorcycle.

The ADCP said after over a kilometer of chase, the PCR personnel chased a snatcher near the Rekhi chowk and the other outside Delhi Dhaba. Later, SI Ranjit Singh, who was also following the snatchers, reached the spot and called personnel from Police Division 1 for formally handing over the snatchers.

The police recovered the purse of the victim, Mandeep Singh, containing cash and other important documents and handed over to him.

Verma said both snatchers have a criminal record as Maninder was booked by the Haibowal police station in a cheating case in 2019 while Parkash was booked in a snatching case by the Dakha police in 2020. Both suspects were out on bail in the cases.

“Since the PCR personnel have showed an act of bravery by chasing the snatchers, they have been given certificate and Rs 500 cash reward for their quick response to the crime,” the ADCP said.

Notably, a few days ago as well PCR personnel had caught two notorious criminals after a chase.