2 snatchers held, cops return mobile to Norwegian cyclist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The Ludhiana police on Saturday recovered the looted iPhone of Norwegian which was snatched by two bike-borne snatchers. The police also arrested the snatchers.

CP Mandeep Sidhu handed over the mobile phone to the complainant. He also honoured two Ludhiana men with certificates, ‘Friends of Police’. One for the man Sandeep Madhor who bought a new mobile for the snatching victim and another for Madhu Panday, who had helped the victim in lodging a police complaint. The suspects are Deepak Kumar (26) of Janta Nagar and Pardeep Kumar of Kot Mangal. Deepak was released from jail in 2019 while Kot Mangal in November this year.

On December 12, 21-year-old Espen Lilleengen of Jessheim in Norway reached Ludhiana. He was reportedly talking to someone on his phone when bike-borne miscreants snatched mobile from him. He also tried to chase them but failed to do so.

A nearby resident, Madhu Pandey, came forward for Espen’s help and informed the police about the incident. He also provided accommodation to him till the police recovered his belongings, as per reports.

Pandey later got an FIR registered at the Moti Nagar police station. Espen is a college student from Norway and he started world tour six months ago. He had already visited 23 countries so far. He is set to wind up his tour in next three months after reaching Vietnam.

Espen after receiving his mobile back said, “I am thankful to the Ludhiana police for recovering my mobile phone.”