2 special trains to Vaishno Devi

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 11

The Northern Railway will run two special trains to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to cope with the rush of pilgrims during the weekend and festival season. Railway officials said 01633/34 and 04033/34 special trains between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra would operate from August 11 to 15, 2022.