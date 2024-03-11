2 stolen bikes seized, duo arrested

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 10

The Dehlon police claimed to have arrested two miscreants who had been allegedly involved in stealing vehicles from busy markets.

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspects, Tahir Hussan of Dugri, Ludhiana, and Sunny of SBS Nagar here.

The suspects confessed to have stolen the motorcycles from Doraha and the vicinity of Key Hotel in the city recently. The duo were arrested by a police team, led by investigating officer Subash Kataria, when they were going to strike at some target in the region on Sunday.

Though the identity of other accomplices, if any, of the suspects were yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that both of them were already booked in two cases each of similar nature. Having confessed to stealing vehicles for earning money by selling their parts, the suspects admitted that drug addiction had prompted them to commit crimes.

