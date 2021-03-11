2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 20
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported here on Wednesday. Both patients belong to Ludhiana district. Civil Surgeon SP Singh said a total of 10,9,823 positive cases from Ludhiana district and 14,749 cases from other districts or states had been confirmed till date.
He said a total of 2,279 patients from the district and 1,125 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus so far. Meanwhile, there were 22 active cases in the district on Wednesday. Of them, 19 patients were in home isolation while three were hospitalised.
