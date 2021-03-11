2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 28
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district.
A total of 1,09,940 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.
The recovery rate of Covid patients was 97.91 per cent on Saturday. There were 16 active cases in the district and the patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,88,024 samples have been taken, of which 34,63,317 were found negative. Samples of 2,849 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
