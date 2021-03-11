2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

Two positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on Wednesday. Besides, the Health Department also confirmed two positive cases that belong to other districts or states.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said a total of 1,09,893 positive cases from Ludhiana district had been confirmed since March 2020. Besides, 14,763 patients from other districts or states had also tested positive for the virus in the district so far.

The Civil Surgeon said 2,280 patients belonging to Ludhiana district and 1,126 patients from other districts or states had died of the virus so far.

There were 18 active cases in the district on Wednesday and all patients were under home isolation.