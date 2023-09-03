2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

Two transporters travelling in a car were robbed of mobile phones by four miscreants in Samrala last night. They also attacked them and threw chilli powder in their eyes.

Complainants Rajinder Singh and Parvinder Singh, who run a transport business in Kolkata, said on Friday night, they were going to their native Manki village.

“When we reached Utalan village, the suspects on two motorcycles came near our car and asked to stop the vehicle, claiming that a fire had erupted in one of the rear tyres of the car. When we stopped the vehicle to check, the miscreants returned and attacked us and looted our mobile phones. They also threw chilli powder in our eyes,” the complainant alleged.

Rajinder said he had thrown his gold bracelet in bushes to prevent the robbers from looting the same. It was recovered by the police.

Later, they informed the police about the incident. The Samrala police

after registering a case, launched a probe to identify the robbers.