2 travel agents booked for Rs 17-lakh fraud

Ludhiana, July 9
The Doraha police yesterday registered a case against two travel agents, Ramanpreet Singh and Rupinder Kaur, both residents of Sector 32, Chandigarh road, on the charges of duping two persons of Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Complainant Harinder Singh of Doraha said he wanted to go to England on a study visa and alleged that the agents assured that they could arrange a spouse visa for him and demanded Rs 22 lakh for the same. They took Rs 4 lakh in advance in November last year and assured to arrange the visa by March 2023 but they failed to arrange it.
In the other case, complainant Manjod Singh Mangat of Doraha was duped of Rs 13 lakh by the duo.
