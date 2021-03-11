2 travel agents booked for cheating

Raikot, August 20
The Hathur police booked two brothers, identified as Kanwar Pal Singh and Anwar Pal Singh, both residents of Partap Nagar in Amritsar, for allegedly duping students and teachers of a public school on the pretext of sending them abroad on a study tour. The owners of American Career and Study at Amritsar were booked under Sections 406 and 120-B of the IPC on the orders of Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Harjit Singh on Friday.
GS Sandhu, director, BDS Public Senior Secondary School, Manuke, in his complaint to the police (on January 28, 2022) had alleged that the accused, Kanwar Pal Singh and Anwar Pal Singh, had duped students and teachers of the school of Rs 10.75 lakh on the pretext of sending them to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States, over five years ago.
Rashpal Singh, investigating officer, said the accused had assured to send students and teachers of the school to NASA on certain conditions. They had charged Rs 50,000 from each aspirant for preparations in August 2017. The aspirants were supposed to bear other charges on their own.
Though the police are yet to ascertain details of the victims and exact modus operandi of the accused, the majority of parents of students had agreed to pay heavy amounts, expecting that the venture would facilitate opportunities for their wards in future.
SHO Hardeep Singh said a case had been registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the DSP (NDPS) and further action would be taken after summoning the accused to the police station.
