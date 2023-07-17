2 travel agents booked for defrauding resident of Rs 6.84 lakh

Ludhiana, July 16
The Khanna police on Saturday registered a case against two travel agents on the charges of duping a resident of Rs 6.84 lakh.
The suspects have been identified as Harsimran Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, and Ranjit Singh, a resident of Payal, here.
The complainant, Karam Singh, of Khanna who had submitted a complaint to to the Khanna police in March this year told the police that he wanted to settle in Cyprus and the two agents had promised to arrange a visa for him.
“The agents had demanded Rs 6.84 lakh and assured to arrange the visa in a few months. Even after giving the money, the suspects failed to arrange the visa. I also asked them to return the amount but the agents flatly refused to do so. The duo have intentionally committed a fraud with me. Hence, strict action should be taken against them,” the complainant alleged.
Investigating officer ASI Suraajdin said after registering a case, a probe was launched by the police in the matter.
