2 truck drivers flee with stock worth Rs 50 lakh

Ludhiana, May 14
The Moti Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 408 and 120 B of the IPC against six persons, Harjit Singh, Harwinder Singh, Mohan Katwal, Saurav, Shukla and Monu, for fleeing with stock worth over Rs 50 lakh in two trucks.
The complainant, Majorjit Singh, from Model Town said he had got around 40 tonnes of iron loaded in each truck (about 80 tonnes in total), which was to be delivered at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicles were loaded on April 3.
The complainant said about a week ago, he got a call from the party in Kathua that the stock did not reach them.
Majorjit said he started probing the matter on his own and got to know that both truck drivers Harjit and Harwinder, in connivance with three more persons, had fled with the stock, which costs Rs 50 lakh. The police are looking into the matter and no arrest had been made so far in the case.
