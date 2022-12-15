2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday razed two illegal constructions and sealed five buildings which were constructed in violation of building bylaws.

The buildings were situated on the Chaar Khamba road in Model Town, the Model Town-Jawaddi road and near New Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension. MC Executive Engineer-cum-Assistant Town Planner (ATP) of Zone D, Balwinder Singh said the buildings were being constructed in violation of building bylaws.

Illegal fish market bulldozed near Eastman chowk

In a joint drive organised by the Building Branch and the Tehbazaari Wing of the MC, the authorities razed an illegal fish market near the Eastman chowk on Wednesday. Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and MC Secretary TS Panchhi said action had been taken to remove the illegal market from the spot earlier as well, but violators had again established temporary sheds at the site.