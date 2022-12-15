2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Ludhiana, December 14
The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday razed two illegal constructions and sealed five buildings which were constructed in violation of building bylaws.
The buildings were situated on the Chaar Khamba road in Model Town, the Model Town-Jawaddi road and near New Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension. MC Executive Engineer-cum-Assistant Town Planner (ATP) of Zone D, Balwinder Singh said the buildings were being constructed in violation of building bylaws.
Illegal fish market bulldozed near Eastman chowk
In a joint drive organised by the Building Branch and the Tehbazaari Wing of the MC, the authorities razed an illegal fish market near the Eastman chowk on Wednesday. Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and MC Secretary TS Panchhi said action had been taken to remove the illegal market from the spot earlier as well, but violators had again established temporary sheds at the site.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...