2 vehicle thieves arrested, nine bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

The Tibba police on Sunday nabbed two vehicle thieves and recovered nine motorcycles and two scooters from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mani Sharma of New Subash Nagar and Rakesh Kumar of Sutantar Nagar. One of their accomplices, Priyanshu, is at large. Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurdev Singh said during preliminary inquiry, the accused confessed that they had stolen these vehicles from Tibba, New Courts and Basti Jodhewal area in the recent past. Further questioning of the accused is on, said ADCP Singh.