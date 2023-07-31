2 vehicle thieves land in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

The CIA wing of the city police yesterday arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Nikku (23), a resident of Karnail Singh Colony, and Manish Kumar, alias Harsh (19), a resident of Chawla Colony. Inderjit is a painter by profession, while Manish is an auto driver.

CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said a police party was patrolling on the Tajpur road. They got a tip-off that the suspects had stolen several vehicles in the city and they were looking for clients to sell these.

Inspector Juneja said a police party laid a naka. The police arrested them along with a stolen motorcycle. On the basis of disclosures made by them, eight more motorcycles and an Activa scooter were recovered from them. These vehicles were stolen from various areas of the city.

The suspects also sold some of the stolen vehicles. The police would recover the vehicles so that these can be handed over to their owners.

